Barrie man wins on LOTTO/649 free play ticket

Long-time Barrie LOTTO 6/49 player thrilled to win on his free play ticket.

Healthcare worker Kevin Knapp of Barrie, says he has been playing the lottery since he turned 18.

"I decide what games to play based on jackpots. I always play LOTTO 6/49 and had a free play that won me this prize," he told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto staff when he arrived to pick up his windfall.

Knapp won $64,366 on a ticket purchased at Ultramar on Anne Street South.

The 55-year-old father checked the winning numbers online when he realized a bunch of them matched his ticket.

"I was surprised. It didn't seem real at first," he said. "I went home and showed my roommates. They were shocked and excited. They couldn't believe it was true!"

"I feel good. This win is a bright spot in my world. I never expected to win anything like this," Kevin smiled.

He plans to pay some bills and put the rest away. "I will celebrate with a big dinner."

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.