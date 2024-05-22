Barrie man trekking 900km Bruce Trail for local charity

The past month has been anything but a walk in the park for Jody Patfield, braving the elements and a few aches and pains along the way.

"Had some issues with my back. It's calmed down a little bit this morning," said Patfield.

The 53-year-old Barrie businessman dropped everything he was doing to challenge himself and raise money hiking the Bruce Trail, Canada's longest and oldest marked trail.

"I am currently in the last stages of hiking the Bruce Trail, which is a 900 kilometer trek," said Patfield.

Chronicling his journey called 30 days 900 kilometers.

Patfield, who started in late April in Niagara, plans to reach Tobermory by Friday. He's raised more than $25,000 so far and is aiming to double that. All the money will be donated to the Barrie Rotary Club, Bruce Trail Conservancy, and Hospice Simcoe.

"This Friday will be the end of my hike, and that'll be the five-year anniversary of my dad's passing, so the connection to Hospice where dad spent the remainder of his life is a very important one to our family," said Patfield.

Whether it's been words of encouragement or a warm meal and bed, Patfield has been helped by folks he calls his trail angels. He snaps selfies and gives thanks to a group of people who lent their support.

Jody Patfield from Barrie Ont., walking along his 30days900ks end-to-end trek of the Bruce Trail from Niagara to Tobermory.

He thought it only made sense to return the favour and make a difference in the lives of those who were going through their own struggles.

"One hundred percent of the funds that we receive will be donated back; 90% right into Barrie between Rotary and Hospice and 10% to the Bruce Trail," Patfield continued.

Patfield wants to encourage others to join him in discovering breathtaking views; experiencing what Mother Nature offers. Putting their body to the test

"And if people out there are trying to accomplish something, maybe this is a way that they can look at this and determine that they can do the same thing and achieve incredible goals," concluded Patfield.

The link to follow Jody's journey or donate to 30days900ks can be found online.