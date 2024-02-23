Barrie man in shock after 'life-changing' lottery win

A Barrie man is celebrating his first big lottery win after playing every week for 16 years.

"My time has finally come," said Philip Henry while picking up the $100,000 jackpot he won with an Instant Bingo Double ticket.

The 42-year-old said he purchased the scratch ticket from the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Bayfield Street and played it while waiting at the bus stop.

"I was in pure shock when I saw that I won. I had it tough growing up, so this amount is going to be life-changing."

Henry plans to save his winnings and invest.

"I have a lot of emotions running through my mind. I can't describe how I feel right now."

Instant Bingo Double costs $5 per play and has a top prize of $100,000.