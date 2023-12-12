BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man in custody after 24-hour stand-off

    A stand-off between a Barrie man and city police has ended peacefully after 24 hours.

    The incident began Monday at around 2:30 p.m. after police said they responded to a call regarding a person in crisis in the city’s south end.

    “Shortly after 5:00 p.m. yesterday, we determined his whereabouts, which was down in the Yonge and Mapleview Drive area. We immediately cordoned off that area,” said Peter Leon with Barrie Police.

    The suspect, a man in his late 40s from the Barrie area, was seen in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Anglican church.

    Police negotiators tried to convince the man to surrender. Police will not say if he had any weapons or if any shots were fired. Several intersections had to be closed for public safety, catching many people off guard Tuesday morning.

    “I live three doors down from the situation, and when I walked by this morning, I saw a big armoured truck and a swat team, and the whole neighbourhood has been locked down for a pretty big distance. They won’t let anyone in. I can’t even go home now; I have to wait,” said one man in the area.

    Yellow police tape was scattered around the city’s south end throughout the day as police tried to bring a peaceful ending to the situation.

    GO train service from the Mapleview stop in Barrie was also affected Tuesday morning.

    Early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police were called to assist Barrie police as the incident approached the 24-hour mark.

    “There are individual situations where there is no set rules the negotiation will take you where it needs to go,” said Leon.

    Just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, police got the man to surrender. He was taken into custody, where he was then transported to receive medical attention. 

    Police said the investigation will continue in the coming days.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News