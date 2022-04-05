Barrie man arrested in child pornography investigation

Barrie -

A 59-year-old Barrie man is accused of child pornography-related charges following a Barrie Police investigation.

According to police, the Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received a report of an "unknown suspect downloading several images of child pornography."

Once police confirmed the man's identity and address, police say officers executed a search warrant at a northwest Barrie home on March 29, where police found child pornography on a computer device belonging to the accused.

Officers seized several computer devices belonging to the man for complete forensic analysis.

The accused remains in custody, awaiting a bail hearing. He has been charged with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.