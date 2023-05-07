Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte

Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.

Police say four people were in the vehicle when it crashed around 11 p.m. on Ridge Road between Line 4 and Line 3 south.

Police say an 18-year-old Barrie man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second individual was airlifted via air ambulance ORNGE to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two others were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Those involved have not been identified.

The OPP traffic team attended to assist with the investigation into what caused the fatal crash.

Ridge Road was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.