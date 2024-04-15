BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie Jr Sharks clinched bronze victory in OWHA competition

    Barrie Junior Sharks U22 AA Elite Jr hockey team clinched a bronze victory 2024 Ontario Women's Hockey Association (OWHA) Provincial competition on April., 14, 2024. (Source: Michelle Arscott) Barrie Junior Sharks U22 AA Elite Jr hockey team clinched a bronze victory 2024 Ontario Women's Hockey Association (OWHA) Provincial competition on April., 14, 2024. (Source: Michelle Arscott)
    It was a historic weekend for women in hockey as the local Barrie Junior Sharks U22 AA Elite Jr hockey team clinched a bronze victory in a 4-0 win over the Stoney Creek Sabres.

    The 2024 Ontario Women's Hockey Association (OWHA) Provincial competition was held Sunday at the Scotiabank Pond Arena in Toronto.

    More than 650 teams from across Ontario participated in the provincial weekend jamboree.

    The Sharks embarked on their journey to victory with a win against the Whitby Junior Wolves on Friday night, sealing the game with a 4-1 score.

    This marked the beginning of their winning streak, as they went undefeated in the preliminary round and secured the top spot in their pool.

    The girls played two playoff games on Saturday, securing their spot in the Bronze game on Sunday, which they won.

    The Sharks, part of the Barrie Women's Hockey Association, compete in the U22-Elite League against teams across Ontario.

    The Provincial Women's Hockey League, where the girls compete, helps promote equity by assisting players in achieving their goal of playing college-level hockey.

    This win marks the Barrie Sharks' first-ever victory in the OWHA Provincial Championship, marking a historic end to the club's season.

