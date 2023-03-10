Barrie house egged, window smashed in south end neighbourhood

Police in Barrie are looking to identify the person(s) accused of egging a house in the city's southwest end and causing several hundred dollars worth of damage.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Black Ash Trail Thursday night.

They say the front porch had been egged and a basement window broken.

Police say it appears someone threw a rock through the window.

Damages are estimated at $600.

They ask anyone with information to email the investigating officer.