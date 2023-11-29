BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limbo

    Days Inn on Hart Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) Days Inn on Hart Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)

    A Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.

    The Days Inn on Hart Drive started housing people through the Salvation Army's emergency shelter program in 2021, but now, amid the November chill, all will be evicted.

    Robert Orr-Duncan and his mother have called the hotel home for nearly a year, and he said he's stressed and worried, "especially with my mother's health" after receiving their eviction notice.

    The 35-year-old said he will have to pack up and vacate by Friday.

    "But there is still no word for where we are gonna be and my mother has been admitted to the hospital, and they want to know where they will discharge after the surgery," Orr-Duncan said.

    He said hotel staff told him everyone must leave because of damage caused in some rooms.

    "I don't think it's fair that everyone has to leave. I can understand their point because they don't want to have to repair damages caused by people, but at the same time, they are punishing the good ones," he said.

    The move comes at a time when the County is seeing record high numbers of people living on the streets, and this could result in many more with no place to call home.

    The evictions would mean an end to the partnership between the Days Inn and the Salvation Army's emergency shelter program.

    In a statement to CTV News, the Salvation Army noted the Barrie Bayside Mission had secured temporary accommodation for those being evicted.

    But Orr-Duncan said he has yet to be notified about where he and his mother will go, and he worries it could result in them being separated.

    He's holding out hope hotel officials reconsider.

    "Everyone has a story to tell, and you can't judge a book by its cover," he added.

    With one day to pack his and his mother's belongings, Orr-Duncan is waiting to hear about where or if they will have a roof over their heads with winter looming.

    CTV News contacted the Days Inn but has not received a response.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News