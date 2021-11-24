Barrie hospital tightens visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

Barrie, Ont. -

Visitor restrictions are being tightened at Barrie's hospital as COVID-19 cases surge in the region.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the hospital was "taking more proactive measures and returning to more rigorous visitor restrictions."

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit's medical officer of health said the region's incidence rate had "more than doubled" the province's rate.

"We are definitely experiencing a substantial rise in our cases," Dr. Charles Gardner noted.

Starting Friday, RVH will impose strict measures for visitors in high-risk patient areas where physical distancing isn't possible.

It will also limit the number of visitors allowed on units and the frequency of visits.

"Safety must remain RVH's highest priority, so these strict measures will remain in place until it is safe to once again gradually lift visitor restrictions," said RVH President and CEO Janice Skot.

Individuals need to book ahead no later than 6 a.m. on the day of the visit.

Visiting hours remain unchanged.