Barrie hairstylists freshening up city's most vulnerable free of charge

Some Barrie hairstylists are rallying to use their talents to help the city's most vulnerable.

Once a month, a select group of hairstylists, many from different studios, gather to provide free cuts to people staying at the Busby Centre.

"It is such a small give to me because I've been doing this for over four decades that a haircut is an easy thing to give," said Sharon Smith, the owner of Connect Hair Studio and the stylist who started this program. "To see the effect that it has on somebody and how they just look a little different and feel a little better about themselves, it's so rewarding."

Smith got the idea a few years ago when she was cutting Sara Peddle's hair, currently the Busby Centre's executive director. The program was started with a simple question when Smith asked Peddle how she could help the city's less fortunate who rely on the services and support offered by the Busby Centre.

"I, as a child, grew up with David Busby's family, and I thought this might be kind of a cool thing," said Smith. "I'd like to pay it back somehow, pay it forward."

After her first free cuts, Smith posted on social media, sharing the wonderful feeling that she was left with after giving back.

The program grew in size prior to the impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since restrictions have lifted, more stylists have started taking part again.

"It definitely gives people a lot more confidence," Peddle said to CTV News. "For us, it's always about building community. Our motto is everybody is somebody, and we really do live by that. We want to make sure that everybody has an equal opportunity for things."

The free haircuts are offered on the third Monday of every month.