BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie GoodLife Fitness helps to support children with intellectual disabilities

    People work out at GoodLife Fitness in Barrie on April 20, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News). People work out at GoodLife Fitness in Barrie on April 20, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News).
    GoodLife Fitness in Barrie supported youth with autism and intellectual disabilities on Saturday, joining gyms nationwide to participate in the MOVE 4 Kids program.

    The MOVE program helps support a free virtual fitness program for youth with autism and intellectual disabilities offered by GoodLife Kids Foundation.

    "It's hard to find programming specific like this; it can be really high in cost and can also be inaccessible," said Leigh Zakowski, Fitness Manager at GoodLife Fitness. "This program allows kids to participate for free online, but we're fortunate enough that at this location, we do offer this in person."

    The MOVE program offers a variety of activities, including dance, strength training, yoga, and meditation.

    Around 100 to 200 people participated in the fundraiser in Barrie on Saturday.  

