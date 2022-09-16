Barrie firefighters remember one of their own with new plaque in his honour

More than 20 years after his passing, the memory of a Barrie firefighter killed in the line of duty lives on in one of his favourite places.

On Friday, a recognition ceremony was held in honour of William Jonathan Wilkins, who was affectionately known as Billy. Wilkins was killed in the line of duty while battling a basement fire at a home in Barrie's northwest end on May 27, 2002.

"He was an excellent firefighter who dedicated all of his time to perfecting his craft and really trying to teach others," says Barrie Fire and Emergency Services Chief Cory Mainprize. "I, as a firefighter, he was a mentor and a leader for someone. Even though he had only been here for a couple of years, you could see his future leadership skills and abilities shaping up from a very young age."

Shortly after his passing, the park was renamed Wilkins Beach in his honour. Mainprize said last year the city decided to rename it Wilkins Park, to alleviate traffic concerns.

Wilkins' fiancé was on hand for the reveal of a plaque detailing the park's name and who he was. Mainprize, who started his career around the same time as Wilkins, remembers his deep dedication to his job and says he was a leader amongst his colleagues.

"As a friend, he was someone who made it impossible to be in a difficult mood when he was around," said Mainprize. "His smile was captivating for people, and he was someone that just made you feel good to be around him, and he really wanted you to be successful, and he did everything he could to make others successful. He was a tremendous person."

Richard Bullis was Wilkins's roommate before joining Barrie Fire and Emergency Services. At the time, Wilkins was volunteering with various locales, trying to land a permanent position in Barrie for a job Bullis says he was deeply passionate about.

"Today is a nice day that his legacy and his memory will live on now with the plaque. People who come to this park, and it's not just Wilkins Park or Wilkins Beach, there's now a story about why it is named that," says Bullis. "And Billy gave his life 20 years ago for the city, so I think it's a great idea by the City of Barrie and the Barrie Fire Department to put the plaque here for people to read his story."

Barrie's fire chief says Friday's ceremony reminded of the sacrifices made by emergency responders every day.

"Recognizing Bill's tragic death here today is a reminder of the risk that all of our staff and the fire services across all of Ontario take every single day to protect their community and loved ones."