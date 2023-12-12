BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie family receives replacement Christmas inflatables after vandals slash decorations

    On Monday, a Barrie resident made a generous donation by dropping off five new Christmas inflatables at the Barrie Police Headquarters, which have now landed in the hands of the families affected.

    Multiple residents in Barrie's east end had their holiday decorations slashed by vandals around 10 p.m. last Thursday.

    Katie Garraway said five of her decorations were stabbed in the incident and were all beyond repair.

    On Tuesday, Garraway picked up her new inflatables from the police station.

    Barrie police launched an investigation into Garraway's case and her neighbours, but since then, police say no suspects have been identified.

