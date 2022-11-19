Barrie family extremely grateful for community response after Christmas decorations were vandalized

The Christmas spirit is back in the Carter Family's household.

The family was left distraught and defeated earlier this week when they found their holiday decorations had been vandalized. That is until someone anonymously dropped off eight new inflatables.

"It's been overwhelming. The support and the neighbours that have come by, it's been amazing," said Lori Carter, who put up her new decorations with her family on Saturday.

Home Depot also donated the family a $1000 gift card to replenish their beloved decorations.

"When we saw the story, it just kind of echoed our sentiments and kind of struck home, so we knew that we wanted to do something right away," said Murray Graham, Home Depot Store Manager.

"I mean, I was amazed to hear from them as well. I'm kind of speechless at this point," said Lori Carter.

But the Carter's say there is still a bit of uncertainty, so they've taken extra security measures.

"We've got cameras, they're going to be installed, and we'll probably be adding more cameras, Said Andrew Carter, Lori's husband. " It's just to make sure everything's covered. Not just for us but for the community."

In the meantime, the Carter family plans to keep adding more inflatable decorations to their collection.

"The kids are going to be very happy to see it again, which is what we want, and it just shows that there's still Christmas holiday spirit in the city of Barrie," added Andrew.