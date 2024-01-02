BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie driver arrested on New Year's Eve amid grim impaired driving stats for 2023

    OPP officers conduct RIDE spot checks. (OPP_CR/Twitter) OPP officers conduct RIDE spot checks. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

    Barrie police held various R.I.D.E. checkpoints on New Year's Eve across the city, stopping 1,253 vehicles and administering 39 roadside alcohol screening devices.

    The service said officers arrested a 50-year-old man accused of driving intoxicated and issued one three-day licence suspension.

    Meanwhile, Ontario police are reporting sobering stats from 2023, including more than 400 people died in crashes in 2023, with 50 as a result of an alcohol or drug impairment.

    "During the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign, which wrapped up yesterday, from November 16 until January 1, on average, the OPP charged nearly 20 drivers every single day with impaired driving," stated OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted online. "We do this because people are dying as a result of preventable causes."

    Provincial police say over 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid in 2023

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News