    • Barrie couple scammed out of nearly $15,000 with one phone call

    Police warn residents to be cautious after a Barrie couple lost nearly $15,000 following a phone call.

    Police say a woman fell victim to a scam similar to the Canada Border Services Agency scam after answering a call on her cell phone, which appeared on the caller ID with her husband's name and phone number.

    The caller, posing as an official, threatened the woman with deportation and provided a Bitcoin location, which, despite the family being here legally, was enough to scare the woman into complying with the caller's demands.

    Police say one person involved in the phone call scam pretended to be a translator for the officer.

    "Police never use a translator to call a family member about something involving a loved one unless there was a language barrier. Police have officers who speak various languages and if they called, they would properly identify themselves by their rank, surname, and with the name of the police service where they work," stated Peter Leon with Barrie Police Services.

    The service also wants residents to know police don't deport people; that is the responsibility of the Canadian Border Services Agency.

    "If you hear words like deportation, arrest, Bitcoin machine, or phrases similar to 'the caller is a translator for police,' then just hang up," police stated.

