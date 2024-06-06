Barrie couple's truck stolen along with specialized wheels for 2-legged dog

A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.

"I was in shock," said Carrie Kennedy after her partner, Mark Chase, noticed their truck had been stolen from their driveway when he went to leave for work just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Kennedy says a specialized wheelchair worth roughly $1,000 used by the couple's six-year-old, two-legged dog was in the truck bed at the time of the theft.

"She's normal when she's in those wheels. She's like any other four-legged dog," Kennedy said.

Police confirm they are investigating.

"As a pet owner and as a truck owner, [I'm] devastated. I can't imagine what these people have woken up to. This is a nightmare. A nightmare that is being repeated time after time after time throughout our community and communities right across Ontario and Canada, for that matter," said Barrie Police Services corporate communicator Peter Leon.

Barrie police say five vehicles have been reported stolen since the start of June. They add vehicle owners need to take extra precautions to protect themselves, as thieves target Ford/Ram trucks, Toyota Highlanders, and Lexus RX SUVs.

Kennedy said the vehicle's keys were in a Faraday bag, but she forgot to put the steering wheel locking device on the 2022 Ram truck.

"But at the same time, there was a truck stolen at Fox Run, and their steering wheel lock was cut in half and laying in the driveway," she noted.

"This is something that has stymied investigators. It has us deeply concerned that these individuals are literally casing our neighbourhoods while people are asleep. They're losing their keys even though they're in Faraday pouches. They're utilizing some form of technology out there to get these vehicles and get them off their driveways in a very quick manner," Leon said.

The wheelchair is vital to the husky's mobility and quality of life, and replacing it could take time while the insurance claim is processed.

Kennedy explained her dog, Dawn, needs a specific set of wheels.

"If it does not fit her properly, it could ruin her spine," she said, noting her pup "depends on her 'Walkin' Wheels.'

"There's nothing that dog can't do," she said. "I've worked so hard at getting her what she needs."

The vehicle theft happened sometime around 1 a.m.

Police urge anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward.