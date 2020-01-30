BARRIE -- A Barrie city councillor is channelling her artistic side to help those in need.

Councillor Natalie Harris spent Thursday with a group of students in grade six, making get-well cards for people dealing with addiction.

Harris, a former paramedic who is in recovery herself, came up with the idea.

She says the cards are delivered to the local addiction clinic and are designed to let people know they are not alone.

“It was something that I thought would be pretty powerful to help reduce stigma,” Harris said.

Hundreds of cards have already been made and handed out.

“For someone in recovery, it makes them feel connected to the community and make sure that they are not alone. “

“The other part that really is special about this project is making the cards introduces an opportunity to have a conversation about addiction,” Harris added.

The councillor plans to head to Ottawa and Parliament Hill with more than 100 of cards in an effort to hand them out, hoping to bring more attention to the campaign.