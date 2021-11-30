Barrie Colts vs Sudbury Wolves games suspended this week

The Sadlon Arena is home to the Barrie Colts in Barrie, Ont. on Tues. July 27, 2021. (Rob Cooper/CTV News) The Sadlon Arena is home to the Barrie Colts in Barrie, Ont. on Tues. July 27, 2021. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories