Barrie Colts vs Sudbury Wolves games suspended this week

Barrie, Ont. -

The Sudbury Wolves are suspending all team activities, including two upcoming games against the Barrie Colts due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the OHL announced that some Sudbury players had tested positive for the virus.

Friday and Saturday's matchup between the Colts and Wolves are postponed, "with additional games subject to further review."

The Colts hosted the Wolves this past weekend at the Sadlon Arena.

Barrie Colts said the team would honour any tickets purchased for this Friday and Saturday at any other regular-season game.

Ticket holders can exchange their tickets at the Colts office or at the east end ticket window on game nights.

Infected players on the Sudbury team are reportedly asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.