Barrie Colts look to take series lead against Mississauga Steelheads

The Barrie Colts look to take a 3-2 series lead against the Mississauga Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League post-season action Saturday.

Coming off a 3-2 double-overtime loss Wednesday, the Colts are gearing up for their biggest game of the playoffs to date.

"The mood is great. We just want to win this series, so we'll do whatever it takes to do that," said Beau Jelsma, Colts forward who is expected to be selected in the 2022 NHL draft.

"The boys are coming together pretty well, and it's going to be a good game tonight."

Back in Mississauga for Saturday's game, the Colts will get a boost in between the pipes.

"We just need to help out our goalie. Guz is back in the lineup tonight, so we need to play good defence," said Jacob Frasca, Colts forward and assistant captain.

As for the team's game plan, Frasca said they just need to keep things simple.

"Chip the puck in and get behind their defence, simplify the game by shooting a lot of pucks," Frasca said.

Mack Guzda is back in net Saturday after missing the last two games with an injury.

In his first two games against the Steelheads, Guzda had a goals-against average of 1.21 and a save percentage of .963.

Game time is 7 p.m. and can be watched on the CHL website.