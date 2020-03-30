BARRIE -- Barrie city councillors held their first-ever online meeting on Monday to discuss several topics amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The special meeting was streamed live on YouTube, and councillors joined in virtually from their homes.

"The technology worked pretty well," Mayor Jeff Lehman said after the meeting. "We were able to participate in the debate, speak and be heard."

One of the most debated issues on the agenda was the topic of residential garbage.

"For anyone who hasn't seen it, the volume is up," said Councillor Sergio Morales. He described Monday morning's garbage collection in Ward One, saying, "There was garbage, there was recycling; the volume is insane."

City staff suggested handing out extra garbage tags in response to resident's concerns about being home and generating more garbage.

Councillor Clare Reipma agreed saying garbage that would usually be tossed at school or work is now accumulating at home.

Councillor Barry Ward was not in favour of the extra tags, instead suggesting this was a chance for residents to use their green bins.

"Everybody should take this opportunity to actually, maybe learn a little about recycling and composting and figure out how they can reduce their amount of garbage."

"There should be no excuse for this - for people having more garbage. Thousands of Barrie residents work out of their homes all the time and somehow figure it out," Ward argued.

In the end, he was outnumbered, as council voted to hand out three free garbage tags to residents who request them.

The next virtual meeting will likely take place in mid-April.

Mayor Lehman said city staff is exploring other technological options that would allow the public to participate in the meeting.

"As we start to consider whether or not we'll start doing some of the regular business of council, we'll want to ensure that the public can participate," he said.

The extra garbage tags will only be handed out between now and the end of June. Residents who would like them can email or call Service Barrie at 705-726-4242.

Tags will be mailed to residents.