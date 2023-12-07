Barrie city councillors unveil major portion of 2024 budget
Barrie city councillors have ratified a major portion of the 2024 budget.
After three weeks of deliberations, including Wednesday's meeting, councillors managed to help the mayor keep a campaign promise he made to freeze spending on city operations.
The 2024 city operation and capital plan has been ratified by council with a zero per cent impact on the tax levy.
However water, sewage and infrastructure rates increased as city council tried to measure increases against savings in council chambers Wednesday.
"I think that this budget as we go through this process, sometimes we have to make difficult decisions that’s in the best interest of our residents," Mayor Alex Nuttall told CTV News. "Trying to increase service levels at the same time as people are trying to find a way to pay their mortgage, it’s not a good look and it’s not a good fit. We need to be able to reflect what’s happening on the ground on any given day and I think that this budget process is going to result in that."
City council froze spending on the city's operating budget for the second year.
The mayor says the thesis of this budget is investing in infrastructure while holding the line on city operations. Councillors have renamed a fund that prioritizes infrastructure spending. Previously known as the Dedicated Infrastructure Renewal Fund (DIRF), it is now the Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), which will see a 2 per cent impact on the tax levy as Nuttall says infrastructure investments have been neglected in recent years.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The funding replaces and renews roads, stormwater infrastructure and buildings.
Highlights in the budget include:
- New road construction includes Bryne Drive South (Harvie to North of Caplan), Duckworth Street (Bell Farm to St. Vincent), and Bayview Drive New Transmission Watermain and Road expansion (Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road)
- Construction of the new Allandale and Downtown Transit Mobility Hubs
- Construction of Fire Station 6
- Hewitt's Community Centre New Building Development – property acquisition
- Resources to transition the city of Barrie's blue box collection to the producers and implement the city's new waste collection contract (effective May 2024)
- Increased pruning, fertilizing, and watering for the city's 35,000-plus trees
- Funding for a new splash pad at Heritage Park
- Paving of Painswick Park parking lot
As part of the 2023 budget, council approved an annual two per cent contribution for the city's IIF levy through to 2025. The IIF allows the staff to fix more infrastructure while significantly reducing debt and saving residents millions of dollars.
The 2024 cost translates to an additional $94.36 annually for an average Barrie home.
Council also approved a 3.97 per cent increase in water rates and a 4.94 per cent increase in wastewater rates. For a typical Barrie home consuming 180 cubic metres of water annually, the water bill will increase to $404, and the wastewater bill will increase to $587.
"We need to make sure that as a city we aren’t contributing to the affordability crisis in a negative way," said Nuttall. "We want to be a city that contributes finding a solution for individuals getting affordable housing, not making it worse."
As part of budget deliberations councillors zeroed in on service levels at existing parks after a lengthy debate over funding for some staffing positions. With many of their questions unanswered in regards to a drop in service levels at city parks despite no new lands added in recent years, councillors passed an amendment Wednesday to fund some positions for the time being while staff will complete a service review of existing requirements.
That review will be presented to council ahead of the 2025 budget deliberation process, when another debate about funding staffing will take place.
Councillors have also voted to spread out planned renovations at city hall through 2028. Funding for the project has been reduced from $1.847 million to $1 million for 2024 and each year through to 2028.
One of the biggest savings councillors managed to find in this year's budget was splitting the hiring of new firefighters over the coming years. The new planned Fire Station 6 on Mapleview Drive has been delayed, meaning councillors were able to relieve some pressure from the 2024 budget.
"We've allocated 20 new firefighters to fill that station," Nuttall said. "We're going to bring on eight of those in order to bring down some of the overtime costs but the reality is that we wouldn't be able to use all 20 so that reduction actually saved the city in excess of $1.5 million."
This move is expected to save well over a million dollars.
Examples of efficiencies and innovation in the city include:
- The Electric Ice Resurfacing Units project replaced two of the city's natural gas ice resurfacing units with electric units, eliminating 38 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually with 80 per cent energy savings compared to natural gas units. Approximately 1,820 hours are saved per year with reduced maintenance, along with an annual maintenance cost avoidance of $12,000.
- The Smartpoint Water Meter Warranty Tracking project allows staff to read water meters remotely, which improves tracking and increases the information available to better manage the assets without disturbing customers with requests to access meters for manual readings. This process provides clarity on how the city manages $7.2 million worth of assets and creates approximately $56,000 in cost avoidance per year,
- The city's mobile app was redeveloped to include 125 additional services/information pages compared to the old app. Staff achieved $75,000 in cost avoidance per year by doing the work in-house.
The residential property tax bill is comprised of three parts: City services (constituting 57 per cent of the 2024 Budget), service partners, like the library, police and County of Simcoe (32 per cent) and education (11 per cent). Barrie City Council has direct control over the City services portion of the budget. City Council has limited influence over service partner spending requests, as these partners do not report directly to city council, but rather, council has representation on the governance bodies they report to. City Council has no influence over the education component of the budget as this is determined by the provincial government.
The service partner portion of the budget will be presented to council on January 17 and is expected to be approved at the end of January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Gaslighting Canadians': Liberals, NDP note Poilievre's absence from House as marathon voting kicks off
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the death toll has risen to five in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say
The suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a list of targets at the school and at East Carolina University in North Carolina, police said Thursday.
Ottawa announces $5.5M for health worker well-being and foreign medical grads
Ottawa has announced nearly $5.5 million in new funding to address health worker well-being and speed up the application process for international medical graduates who want to work in Canada.
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
Montreal
-
Quebec accounts for 70% of cantaloupe salmonella cases in Canada
The majority of Canadian cases in the ongoing cantaloupe salmonella outbreak are in Quebec, according to health officials.
-
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police board settles with family over officer who accessed dead child's vaccine records
The Ottawa Police Services Board has settled a case involving a police officer who was accused of invading a deceased child's vaccination status.
-
Driver in critical, life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Ottawa
A person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
'We're clearly in a wave': Ontario's COVID-19 wastewater signal is more than double what it was at this time last year
COVID-19 viral activity in Ontario as measured by the province’s wastewater signal is now more than double what it was at this time last year and health officials are raising concerns about what could be a challenging few weeks heading into the holidays.
-
New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring
A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer. Here's what you need to know.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Local OHL players prepare for IIHF World Junior Championship
The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is just around the corner - an exciting time for hockey fans across Canada.
London
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
Quality of life continues to decline, according to Londoners
There’s no sugar coating the results of an annual survey of Londoners conducted on behalf of city hall. According to telephone interviews, more and more report their “quality of life” has declined.
-
Public meeting to gauge input on planned $2M upgrade to Harris Park
A public meeting was held Thursday afternoon at Museum London regarding upgrades planned for Harris Park in the summer of 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
Windsor
-
Complaints around neighbourhood lights show may dim Kingsville family tradition
The size of a holiday lightshow is being put to the test as Kingsville administration puts together a report regarding extreme holiday shows like the one hosted by Colton Williams in Kingsville.
-
'Food inflation is too high': Bank of Canada official talks inflation during Windsor visit
A senior Bank of Canada official was in Windsor-Essex on Thursday — one day after the Bank of Canada maintained its key interest rate target steady at five per cent.
-
'It’s the talk of the town': Here’s what you need to know to enter the EV auto sector
Workforce Windsor-Essex has launched a website specifically designed to outline skills required to get into the industry.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town
Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.
Edmonton
-
'We've always had faith,' McDavid says of Oilers' goaltending after 5th-straight win
After a disastrous start to their season, the Edmonton Oilers have turned things around in a big way, recording a fifth consecutive victory Wednesday night.
-
Charges laid against man who knew victim of fatal hit-and-run
A fatal hit-and-run in west Edmonton is being investigated by homicide detectives.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Jury retires in Ibrahim Ali's marathon B.C. murder trial
A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has retired to deliberate in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, more than eight months after he pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park in 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Weekly update shows slight increase in hospital population
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. ticked up slightly this week, but remained well below the early-October high.