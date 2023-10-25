Barrie City Councillors engage public input on housing policy changes

Barrie city councillors are reaching out to the public to hear their voices on possible changes to the city's policy related to building and expanding the housing supply.

On Wednesday, city councillors passed a motion that effectively calls for a public meeting to be held to hear from the public on potential changes to how the city will continue to meet the housing targets set by the provincial government.

The meeting is being held as part of council's initial plans to apply for the Federal Housing Accelerator Fund Grant program.

However, in order to be eligible, cities must meet specific requirements. In Barrie's case, one of those would be changing zoning bylaws that determine the types of housing that can be built.

The mayor spoke to councillors about his frustrations on the matter, arguing that since Barrie is ahead of where it should be with its housing targets, these requirements shouldn't be mandated in order to secure the funding.

According to Nuttall, 10,000 units will be released into the ability to be built, which he said is 20 per cent of the city's existing residential units, a number he lauded as proof of the city's success on this file.

The motion was without notice and came on a night with an otherwise packed agenda.

STUDENT MAYOR SWORN IN

Wednesday's meeting started with the swearing-in of this term of council's first official student mayor, Emma Vernon, from Innisdale Secondary School. It's a position previously held by current councillor Sergio Morales in 2009 and Mayor Nuttall in 2003.

"It's a neat thing. I'm really looking forward to meeting the young people that participate in this program, whether it's tonight or going forward," Nuttall said. "The opportunities that that individual is given to learn about their city and to contribute to their city in a way that they never would have imagined, I think is such a beautiful thing."

The new student mayor was on hand as council gave final approval to establish a youth council. Staff and Councillor Harris have been working on this file for some time, with the mayor arguing it will bring new voices to the table.

"I want to hear what their opinions are, like where do young people in our city see themselves not included, where do they see their future going, where do they see the future of the City of Barrie going," Nuttall said.

NEW HOME FOR SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Councillors were also given a presentation by the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame, which is looking to open the conversation with the city on its need for a new home.

Currently, the nearly 200 members of the society are hanging on the walls of the Allandale Recreation Centre. However, volunteers with the group say space is limited.

"We're at our maximum, or are approaching our maximum at Allandale," said chair Tom Ewles. "We are looking at temporary locations - where can we expand to, or do we need to come up with another solution?"

City councillors will sit as general committee next week.