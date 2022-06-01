Barrie celebrates Indigenous heritage

During the National Indigenous History Month of June, Barrie celebrates the rich heritage and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Barrie’s celebration of Indigenous during June, includes the June 21 acknowledgement of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Events were planned in collaboration with the Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Primary Care Team from the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Red Quills, and the Barrie Public Library.

It is funded in part by the government of Canada.

Events to celebrate National Indigenous History Month and Peoples Day include a flag-raising on June 2 at City Hall and Meet an Inuk: Muckpaloo Ipeelie at the Barrie Public Library in Painswick on June 4 at 2 p.m.

Ceremonial walks – hosted by the Barrie Native Friendship Centre and the Barrie Public Library – are scheduled, as is an outdoor screening of the film Kayak to Klemtu at Meridian Place on June 29 at dusk at approximately 9:30 p.m.

On National Indigenous People’s day, Coldwater Ojibway will play healing songs for the community from Kempenfelt Bay and viewers are encouraged to gather along the waterfront near the Southshore Community Centre towards the Spirit Catcher on June 21 at approximately 10 a.m.

The City of Barrie acknowledges the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg people, which include the Odawa, Ojibwe, and Pottawatomi Nations, collectively known as the Three Fires Confederacy.

The city also acknowledges the Wendat Nation (Huron), who occupied these lands before the middle of the 17th century.

Barrie is dedicated to honouring Indigenous history and culture, recognizing the enduring presence of Indigenous peoples on this land, and is committed to moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation and respect with all First Nations, Métis, and Inuit People.