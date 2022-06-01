Barrie celebrates Indigenous heritage

First Nations women drum during a healing ceremony on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray) First Nations women drum during a healing ceremony on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?

With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.

Houses are seen in an aerial view in Langley, B.C., on May 16, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters

The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver