Barrie businesses required to register for curbside collection service

Businesses and institutions in Barrie must be registered to have curbside collection service continue or begin this spring when a new contractor comes on board.

The City of Barrie says businesses must apply by April 15 to avoid collection service interruptions.

As part of the new contract starting May 1, the City will be charged per collection stop, and only eligible businesses will be approved by the City. Businesses must meet curbside waste limits, including 12 bags of garbage every other week outside the downtown BIA and six bags weekly inside the BIA.

"Residential properties with a home occupation or home industry are serviced by residential curbside collection and should not register for business and institutional curbside collection," the City noted.

Elementary and secondary schools and not-for-profit long-term care homes are not eligible for municipal recycling services.

Registration is available online.

For those interested in applying in person, applications are available at Service Barrie at City Hall on Collier Street.

Businesses can register at any time, but applications must be submitted on the 15th of the month for collection to happen at the beginning of the following month.

Registration opened this month and is valid until September 2025.