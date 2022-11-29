Barrie business leaders recognized at annual gala

Titans of Barrie's business community were honoured Tuesday night at an annual gathering celebrating the strengths of the local economy.

The 20th annual Barrie Business Awards took place at Liberty North. Approximately 260 people, representing 175 nominees across 13 categories, were recognized for their contributions to the city.

"It really celebrates those businesses that go above and beyond to do right by their employees, to deliver fantastic products, and to really put Barrie on the map in terms of an economic driver," says Paul Markle, the executive director of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. "Every business in Barrie is a winner but this are the one's that step up and rise above the top."

"All through Barrie we've got an amazing manufacturing sector and great companies so this is a true honour to be an award winter recognized tonight," says Rich Schlieker, the president of award-winning Canpus Industries Ltd.

The award ceremony is marking its 20th anniversary in 2022. Since its inception, Markle says that the local business community has grown exponentially along with the city of Barrie itself.

"The increase in advanced manufacturing jobs and the higher tech jobs in our city because of the innovation that's happening with our companies; the power of the infrastructure that we have in Barrie," says Markle. "The chamber is one of many organizations that help businesses to flourish here; Sandbox, Henry Bernick Centre, Invest Barrie, Small Business Center; we all play a part to make these businesses stronger and to make our community stronger and to grow the community with good, high-paying jobs."

