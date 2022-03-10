Barrie Baycats offer baseball camp over March break

The Barrie Baycats are offerings kids the chance to learn more about baseball over the March break.

The club's first-ever March break camp is open to fans of all skill sets and runs from March 14-18.

It will focus on all facets of the game, including throwing, catching, hitting, pitching and base running.

"We're very excited. Instead of waiting until May when the season starts when the weather is, hopefully, cooperating, we can actually start in March," said Josh Matlow, Barrie Baycats president, general manager and coach.

"Just to get the ball rolling …, we thought it would be fun to get a little bit of work in, get the kids out, spend some time with their friends and do some baseball activities."

The camp takes place indoors at The Warehouse, home of the Barrie Minor Baseball Association (BMBA) , and accepts 40 kids aged four to 16.

Kids will move from station to station, focusing on in-depth hitting, extensive fielding and ground ball work, and proper footwork on double plays.

It also focuses on baserunning and reads while on bases, team bunt defence, extensive pitching, and proper throwing mechanics.

Kids will learn agility and stretching routines during the camp.

Matlow said the kids are going to enjoy the indoor facility.

"It's basically like being out on the field … there's tons of room here. We're lucky we've had Barrie Minor Baseball (Association) step up and allow us to use its facility," Matlow said.

More than just having a good time, Matlow said the camp is an excellent opportunity to grow the game.

"The instructors are excited to come out and be able to start playing baseball and teach the kids. The kids are our future; the kids could be Baycats," Matlow said.

"We're starting to get to that point, after being around for 20 years, where some of the kids are now Baycats. There are now Ryan Rijo's, and we could be looking at some future Baycats at some of these camps too, so we're excited to meet them."

The Baycats ask kids to bring a cap, indoor running shoes, glove, bat, and a helmet. Lunch is provided on the final day of camp, but kids are responsible for bringing liquids, snacks, and lunch throughout the rest of camp.

The cost of the camp is $309. More information is available on the Baycats website.