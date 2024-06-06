BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie Automotive Flea Market returns to Burl's Creek

    Hundreds of people will be in Oro-Medonte this week for the return of the Barrie Automotive Flea Market.

    The event, which has been held for the past 40 years, brings together car enthusiasts for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at Burl's Creek event grounds.

    Visitors can check out an assortment of car parts or car-related antiques.

    "You have generations that come, and the kids are here helping their grandparents, and it's very educational for them and will keep the traditions," said Lisa Groves, president of Barrie Automotive Flea Market.

    Over a thousand vendors, catering to both young and old, will be set up on the grounds.

    Over a thousand vendors, catering to both young and old, will be set up on the grounds.

    The Barrie Automotive Flea Market runs from Thursday to Sunday, with daily or weekend passes available.

