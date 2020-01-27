BARRIE -- Barrie’s own Selina Tombs brought back two medals from the Winter World Masters Games in Austria.

The figure skater won a silver medal in the Free Skate and a bronze in the Artistic figure skating event, but the road to the Games wasn’t an easy one.

The 47-year-old was away from skating for 12 years, and when she returned to skating in 2012, her dream of one day competing appeared nearly impossible.

While training, she suffered several severe injuries to her knee, hip and groin—injuries that, in some cases, doctors said could not be repaired with surgery.

Selina sought medical attention in another country and agreed to experimental surgery.

“I’ve been recovering from two major operations this year, one hip repair and a knee repair,” she said.

Returning to full training last October, she had just three months to prepare for the Winter World Master Games.

Tombs skating coach Doug Leigh of the Mariposa School of Skating says she has the competitive “ heart of a lion,” and he never doubted her chances.

“You want something? Go get it!” Tombs said.

Next on the multi-medalists list is the International Skating Union completion set for October 2020.