'Barbie Girl' group AQUA will hit the Casino Rama stage in July

Dance-pop group AQUA will be bringing their hit songs to the stage in Orillia in July.

The Danish group will be performing at Casino Rama on July 16.

Ticket sales will be open to the public at noon on May 30, ranging in price from $49 to $99.

The group is most well-known for the song 'Barbie Girl,' released in the late 90s. Other well-known hits include 'Turn Back Time' and 'Doctor Jones.'

Over the years, AQUA has sold 38 million albums and 7 million singles.

