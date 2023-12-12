BARRIE
Barrie

    • Banting Memorial High School moves ahead with plans for the future

    At Banting Memorial High School in Alliston, students may soon learn of a new location as the town and school board are one step further in their plans for a new school site.

    “The homestead is our preferred option for the rebuild of the school at this point in the discussions,” said Jodi Lloyd, Chairperson for the Simcoe District School Board.

    After months of debate, on Monday, councillors voted five to three in favour of proceeding with discussions for a new school to be built on the Frederick Banting historical homestead site.

    “It is positive, we originally had been considering the banting site and a possible rebuild on the existing site is not going to be feasible to rebuild at this point for a number of reasons,” said Lloyd.

    The town is projecting a significant increase in population growth, meaning more space will be needed for more students in the next few years, with many students optimistic about a potential new school site.

    “I am in grade 12, and I believe it is a really good idea because students will feel more entrusted and happier coming to school, and it creates a good environment for students,” said Batya Musa, Banting Memorial High School student.

    Across the street from the current school, business owners are concerned about a school location change. Muhammad Arif has owned his convenience store for eight years and worries that a new school in a new area could be devastating for his business.

    “Close to 80 to 90 per cent of my business is the high school kids in my businesses, and that will hurt me a lot. Maybe I will have to close the store, or maybe the city will build locations for us nearby,” said Arif.

    The Mayor of New Tecumseth is adamant that the community and business owners like Arif will be given the opportunity to provide input at upcoming meetings.

    “The community will be engaged in this process as we go forward, and we will make sure we hear from all the stakeholders, and we will listen to every single person, but as far as answers right now. We’re just starting the process and moving forward,” said the Mayor of New Tecumseth, Richard Norcross.

    As for what’s next, the town and the school are scheduled to meet again in January, where the board will present a report on what would be needed to build on the Fredrick Banting homestead, with a final decision expected to be made in the following months.

