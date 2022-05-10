Autism school for kids to open on farm just outside Barrie

A new autism centre will be opening up minutes outside of Barrie next month.

Amber Maloney has been operating Beating the Odds IBI and Child Development Services for the past seven years, offering in-home services for kids and families with autism.

The organization's services include ABA and IBI Therapy, one-to-one academic support, speech and language therapy, social and play skills and parent training.

Maloney says she has dreamt of opening a one-stop-shop for families to access their services.

With two acres of land, Maloney came up with the idea to transform an empty building on her property into a school and farm.

Renovations have been underway over the past few months, leading up to the planned grand opening for the Autism School and Farm on June 23.

This centre will offer the opportunity for one-to-one therapy, a kitchen for cooking lessons and a fenced-in area outdoors for visiting animals.

There will also be forested walking trails used for nature lessons and enjoyment.

To find out more, head to Beating the Odds IBI and Child Development Services website or Facebook page.