BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police laid attempted murder charges against a Northern Bruce Peninsula man after several shots were fired in Tobermory last week.

Officers responded to a call about a drive-by shooting at a home on Head Street in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Police say the driver also fired rounds from a shotgun at a witness who followed the suspect's vehicle, "narrowly missing the occupants before fleeing the area."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Provincial police officers later arrested a man accused of the incidents and charged him without further incident.

The 39-year-old accused is charged with two counts of attempted murder, recklessly discharging a firearm, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, cocaine possession, and methamphetamine possession.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.