Artists slated to perform at Ever After Music Festival announce cancellations

With just over a week to go until the Ever After Music Festival is set to kick off, some artists have taken to social media announcing their shows have been cancelled.

The popular electronic dance music festival is slated for Aug. 12-14 at Burl’s Creek in Oro Medonte, but council denied the organizer a special events permit on July 21.

About a week later, the festival posted to social media saying planning was going ahead and it was appealing the decision, but according to the township, that process doesn’t exist.

“I think it would be extremely challenging to be able to meet the criteria within that period of time,” Mayor Harry Hughes told CTV News in a previous interview. “When the report came to council, none of the agencies had signed off, nor had there been any securities posted to make sure people were paid in conjunction with the event.”

On July 29, two days after the festival posted to social media, Dubloadz tweeted, “Just been informed Friday of Ever After is officially cancelled.”

Just been informed Friday of EverAfter is officially cancelled. A sad end to Houseloadz but we must move forward in these trying times 😂 — Dubloadz (@Dubloadz) July 29, 2022

The same day blankface also took to Twitter, saying, “Welp, no more Ever After… had so much planned for this b2b with Shiverz.”

welp no more Everafter..



had so much planned for this b2b with Shiverz



yall will get the proper savage monsters set soon 🙏🏼 — blankface (@blankfacedubs) July 29, 2022

Two sources who work directly with the event’s operations confirmed to CTV News that artists have already been cancelled, as well as production, including sound and lighting.

CTV News was also told that the organizer Gabriel Mattacchione of Beyond Oz Productions, told those who work closely with the festival that the event has been cancelled.

However, nothing has been confirmed publically, and there is no indication of what will happen to the purchased tickets or if refunds will be offered.

In a statement to CTV News last week, Sarah Mills, commander with Simcoe County Paramedics, said:

Collectively, the area hospitals, Public Health, OPP, Fire Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services have expressed various concerns related to the lack of health and safety planning by organizers of the Ever After Festival.

Our communication with the festival organizer has been significant, and to date, our recommendations and requirements have not been incorporated into their planning.

Our collective position as health and emergency services partners is based on protecting community, public and attendee safety, as well as safeguarding our local healthcare system and emergency response systems, which are already facing significant pressures.

Given the economic and tourism benefits of festivals for our region, we have supported other festival plans, such as Boots and Hearts. At this time, the Ever After festival organizers have not met the same local health and safety standards.

CTV News made multiple attempts to reach the organizer for comment but has not yet heard back.