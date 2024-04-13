Art academy celebrates Earth Day early with fundraiser
An Innisfil Art Academy is showcasing the work of its students and how their artwork symbolizes saving the planet.
Colour Inspired Academy of Creative Arts held an early Earth Day celebration on Saturday with an art exhibition fundraiser, showing off the talent of its students while also keeping the Earth Day theme in mind.
"We hope that this event will bring us more opportunities to actually save some materials and reuse them, recycle them, maybe teach us something," said Jane Yegorov, owner of Colour Inspired Academy of Creative Arts. "So far, it's been a challenge and we want to change that."
The event aimed to showcase that change and influence the audience on how they can make a difference.
The art academy also allowed visitors to help choose their favourite artwork in a contest and had other events like face painting and button making available.
Proceeds from the art exhibition will go towards planting new trees in a local park.
