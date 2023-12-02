Arson charges laid after multiple fires at Collingwood tire shop last month

A man is facing charges of Arson after multiple fires broke out at a tire shop in Collingwood last month.

On November 13, police and fire crews responded to the Tire Guys on Beachwood Road just before 4 p.m. for reports of a fire.

On November 26, another fire occurred at the business just after 5 a.m. No one was injured in either of the fires.

On Friday, police arrested and charged a 20-year-old Stayner man with two counts of Arson.