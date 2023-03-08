Arrest warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Police say Deshawn Davis, 35, has been identified as one of three suspects from pictures released on February 16 as part of the Ontario woman's abduction investigation.
READ: Complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators continue to seek the public's help in identifying another man and woman from the Greater Toronto Area.
Police also released images of one, possibly two, individuals of interest who rented vehicles in Toronto in December 2021.
They say this person(s) is not a suspect in the alleged kidnapping, but they would like to speak with the individual(s), noting it could lead to information relevant to the case.
Hajtamiri disappeared on January 12, 2021, after being dragged from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach to a white Lexus SUV by three suspects.
Her former boyfriend faces criminal charges in connection with her alleged abduction.
Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the OPP or the dedicated TipLine at 1-833-728-3415.
A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.
