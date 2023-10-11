Arnie Stewart documentary to capture his inspirational journey of illiteracy to advocate

A childhood literacy advocate who inspired thousands of children in Simcoe County will have a documentary film produced of his life story.

Arnie Stewart spent years sharing his story of illiteracy with over 28-thousand students in communities throughout the region, encouraging students to ask for help and fostering an inclusive learning environment within classrooms.

"He had students' attention quickly who wanted to hear Arnie's story; it was such an inspiring and motivational story, and he always spoke of his struggles with illiteracy," said Kerrie Fitzhenry, Teacher at Angus Morrison Elementary School.

Born to a low-income family in Northern Ontario, Stewart struggled to read in school and by 16, he was illiterate but refused to let his story stop him from building a life for himself and his family.

The documentary will uncover his story, highlighting how, years later, Stewart confided with a manager at work who introduced him to a tutor, ultimately teaching him how to read.

"He made students feel like it was okay not to be the top of the class, not to be the topic academic, it was okay to struggle with literacy," said Fitzhenry.

Stewart's struggle ultimately resulted in him receiving the Queen's Jubilee Medal and an award created in his honour at Angus Morrison Public School.

From 2007 until he died in 2012 after a battle with cancer, Stewart spoke at 72 different schools.

"He changed a lot of people's lives, and this is why we are doing this documentary and show the impact he had on people's lives," said Janet Lee, movie producer and former friend of Stewart.

The documentary will offer insight into Stewart's journey from Cobalt, Ontario, to Niagara Falls and Simcoe County. Although the film is still in its early stages, Lee said it is one step in keeping the memory of her friend alive while inspiring others.

"He wanted people to share their hopes, their dreams, and their knowledge, and that is what we are doing," said Lee.

The community will continue to honour Stewart on Thursday with a Celebration of Life at the Barrie Spirit Catcher, with former students, parents and educators who were impacted by his work invited to attend at 6 p.m.