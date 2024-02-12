April's solar eclipse forces Simcoe County schools to swap PA days, for most students

April solar eclipse changes Professional Activity (PA) day for some students.

Due to the solar eclipse on April 8, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) has made the decision to move the elementary school PA day originally scheduled for April 26 to April 8.

The decision to alter the PA day for elementary schools was based on consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other sources.

The change for elementary schools was made due to dismissal times being at the peak of the solar eclipse.

As public board secondary schools are dismissed before the peak, their regular school day will not be impacted. The high school students PA day will remain on April 26.

Additionally, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) is changing its PA day schedule.

Initially approved for April 26, the PA day will now be April 8 for both the elementary and secondary schools.

This change means all students will remain home on April 8.

The Catholic board said this change has been made out of concern for student safety and well-being, and to mitigate operational impacts that the solar eclipse may cause.