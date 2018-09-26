Apple harvesting is in full swing around southern Georgian Bay as work crews climb ladders to hand-pick the fruit one by one to fill their bins to the brim.

The apples are loaded onto tractors and trucks are set out to their next destination. Some of the red, ripe fruit will be made into juice and cider, some applesauce, while most are headed to roadside stands.

Mike Sheridan owns and operates the Farmers Pantry near Thornbury and says this is the best crop in years.

“Even though we had a drought, it was early on in the season, and it doesn’t affect apples as much.” Sheridan goes on to say that the rain we had later in the summer came with perfect timing, making the crop a big one.

The apple harvest is a major attraction for tourists. The ‘Apple Harvest Craft Show’ in Meaford is one of the busiest weekends of the year for that community.

The craft show runs from Saturday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m.