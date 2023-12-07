Anonymous donor creates scholarship in memory of slain Owen Sound business owner

As a community continues to mourn the death of Owen Sound business owner Sharif Rahman, a scholarship to honour his memory will live on.

The donation made by an anonymous donor will go to the Community Foundation of Grey Bruce to support a high school student living in Owen Sound.

The scholarship will be awarded to newcomers to Canada, and potential applicants will be assessed based on their academic records and financial needs, with the foundation adding that the scholarship will also go to a student, which follows Rahman's generous spirit.

The Community Foundation of Grey Bruce would not confirm the total amount received from the anonymous donor.

The funds will be added to the organization's trust with an allotted amount to be given to a student in 2024.

Rahman died in August after police say three patrons outside of his restaurant violently attacked him.

Police continue to search for the suspects involved.

While Rahman's death has marked a dark moment for the community and the family he leaves behind, amid the grief is the generosity of a stranger who is fueling a future of opportunity for others in memory of a man so beloved by his neighbours.

The Community Foundation of Grey Bruce is collecting additional donations, which will be added to the Sharif Rahman Memorial Scholarship, and donations can be made on the foundation website.