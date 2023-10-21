Annual pumpkin pyramid lighting held in Stayner

Fernwood Farms and Market held its annual lighting of its pumpkin pyramid on Saturday.

The event featured just over 400 pumpkins positioned in a pyramid formation, which were then lit up for the community to enjoy.

The spectacular sight has been taking place at the Fernwood Farms and Market in Stayner for the past 30 years, with hundreds of families coming back each year to catch a glimpse of the pyramid.

According to Fernwood farms, each pumpkin is distributed to local schools for students to carve before being returned to the farm where each one is positioned to be lit up.

The event was free for all to attend, and for those who missed the lighting event, Fernwood Farms will offer different activities throughout the month of October, including a corn maze.