BARRIE
Barrie

    • Annual Pow Wow returns to Georgian College

    Share

    Thousands of people attended the Georgian College's annual Pow Wow on Saturday.

    The event honoured and celebrated many forms of indigenous culture through grand entries, vendors, and feasts, with this year's theme called 'Honouring the 13 moons'.

    "The awareness that we're trying to raise is about experiencing and celebrating our culture," said Vanessa Kennedy, Georgian College's special events coordinator.

    The event, which is in it's 16th year, brings thousands of people to the city of Barrie each year, an essential event that Alicia Thompson, a liaison officer for the College's indigenous services, says provides visitors with the chance to learn more about the area's indigenous history.

    "When they hear that drum, and they see those dancers, they get to see what the culture is about," said Thompson.

    Thompson says the Pow Wow is also crucial for building a sense of community for indigenous students at Georgian College.

    The students helped prepare a mural that corresponded with the theme of honouring the 13 moons. At the same time, menstrual health product donations were collected for women in northern indigenous communities.

    There were also 25 vendors at the Pow Wow, many of whom were Georgian College alumni, and many items were handcrafted indigenous art for sale.

    "We do a lot of things for that connection to Mother Earth, we're saying we're strong, indigenous, and here," said Colleen Moreau, one of the vendors.

    The day-long Pow Wow also featured a hand drum competition during its traditional feast before wrapping up with a second grand entry.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News