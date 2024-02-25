Annual OPP, firefighter road hockey tournament returns

It was a partnership between the Orillia OPP detachment and Severn Township firefighters on Sunday as emergency responders took part in the OPP and Severn Fire Community Road Hockey Game.

The event, which is in its second year, provides kids in Cumberland Beach the chance to play hockey against OPP officers and local firefighters.

According to Orillia OPP, the event offers kids the chance to get to know local officers in their area while interacting with them in a fun environment.

Orillia OPP says close to two dozen kids turned out for the one-day event, which the detachment hopes to hold again next year.