Annual Gutsy Walk raises funds for Crohn's and Colitis in Barrie

Canada's largest Crohn's and Colitis fundraiser returned to Barrie on Saturday.

The 28th annual Gutsy Walk saw hundreds of participants take part on Sunday, along with thousands of other Canadians coast-to-coast.

The Gutsy Walk is part of a national event to raise funds and awareness for the many hospitals fighting against Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn's and ulcerative colitis disease have impacted an estimated 300,000 Canadian people.

Organizers have already raised more than $48,000,000 and are looking to raise close to $3,000,000 this year.

Around 3,500 people participated in walks across the country last year.