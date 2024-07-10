Angus man charged with possessing nunchucks, a machete and ammo

Angus man charged with weapons cache.

Nottawasaga OPP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) team, executed a warrant at a dwelling in the Brentwood Road area on July 3.

Inside, they found brass knuckles, a Taser, a machete, nunchucks, body armour and a variety of ammunition including .12 and .20, .308, 30-06 gauge shotgun rounds, .40 calibre, .22 calibre and unknown long gun ammunition.

A 32-year-old Angus man was charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a release order, five counts of unauthorized possession of weapons and possession of an opioid.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.