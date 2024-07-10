BARRIE
Barrie

    • Angus man charged with possessing nunchucks, a machete and ammo

    Handcuffs in the undated file photo. Handcuffs in the undated file photo.
    Angus man charged with weapons cache.

    Nottawasaga OPP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) team, executed a warrant at a dwelling in the Brentwood Road area on July 3.

    Inside, they found brass knuckles, a Taser, a machete, nunchucks, body armour and a variety of ammunition including .12 and .20, .308, 30-06 gauge shotgun rounds, .40 calibre, .22 calibre and unknown long gun ammunition.

    A 32-year-old Angus man was charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a release order, five counts of unauthorized possession of weapons and possession of an opioid.

    He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

