Ammunition to be detonated at CFB Borden in a training exercise

Ammunition will be detonated at CFB Borden over the course of the next week.

Soldiers from the Canadian Forces Logistics Training Centre, who are studying for the ammunition technician rank, will be conducting controlled detonations at CFB Borden until Sept., 19 (excluding weekends) between the hours of approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spokesperson Lieutenant (Navy) Nathan Felix of Public Affairs says at no time will this training pose a risk to the local population or infrastructure.

Rigorous safety standards that govern the use of controlled detonations will be strictly observed. Approximately up to 15 controlled detonations will take place daily.

The Canadian Armed Forces employs a wide range of ammunition on ranges across Canada. Ammunition technicians assist in the safe and expedient disposal of any misfired, dud or obsolete ammunition in Canada or on deployed operations overseas.