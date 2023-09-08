Amaranth Township counting the days to hosting 2023 International Plowing Match

A small township in Dufferin County is eager to welcome over 100 years of farming history for the first time.

The 2023 International Plowing Match will take place in Amaranth this month, making it the first time the event has been held in the county.

"We're not well known, so it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host an event like this," said Amaranth Mayor Chris Gerrits. "We're expecting 70,000 to 80,000 to attend, and so we believe this will be a huge economic opportunity."

The event is the largest in Ontario and Canada, drawing in people from across North America.

It also helps to attract attention to farming and increase interest among future generations.

"This is my year, and I'm just delighted that we've got the group we're working with and the site we've got," said Floyd Wills, President of the Plowmen's Association of Ontario. "This will certainly help put the area on the map and garner more interest."

The International Plowing Match will begin on Sept. 19 and run until Sept. 23.