Alliston, Ont. one step closer to getting new hospital

The Stevenson Memorial Hospital is moving to the next stage of its redevelopment plan with more financial aid coming from the province.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government approved Stage 2 of the plan, attaching $1.5 million in funding.

"Today landmarks a significant milestone in our journey to build a new and revitalized hospital," said Jody Levac, Stevenson Memorial Hospital president and CEO.

"Stage 2 approval means we can go ahead to tender for architects, which is the next phase of the design."

In 2019, the province provided the hospital with $1 million for Phase 1 of its redevelopment.

"With this redevelopment, Stevenson Memorial will be able to provide the people and families of Simcoe County the critical services they need closer to where they live," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Once completed, the redeveloped hospital will include a new emergency department triple the size of the current one, expanded diagnostic and surgical services, a new birthing suite and space for nine new inpatient beds – increasing the total number of beds from 38 to 47.

Built in 1964, the hospital hasn't seen a renovation since. Its emergency room, originally built to service 7,000 visits, is now seeing upwards of 40,000 people through its doors each year.

"The working conditions in that hospital … it's something I haven't seen before," Ford said. "They are just fabulous people who work here, and we appreciate all the work they've done. They deserve, and the community deserves a new hospital."

By 2031, the population the hospital services is expected to grow by more than 35,000 people, making its redevelopment crucial moving forward.

"This approval helps us move closer to the construction phase. New Tecumseth and the south Simcoe region continue to be some of the fastest-growing regions in the province, and we need our hospital to grow to meet the health care demands of our community," Levac said.

The project's cost is just under $200 million, with more money expected from the Ontario government.

Levac said the hospital already raised more than 60 per cent of its local share of $31 million and is hoping to have shovels in the ground by 2025.